Authorities plead for caution following separate drownings in KZN

The warning comes after a seven-year-old girl drowned in a dam outside Howick.

Midlands EMS spokesperson Roland Robertson says teams arrived at the Lidgetton area on Tuesday to find the child had already been pulled from the water.

“On arrival, it was found that a 7-year-old girl was playing with her friends in a damn nearby school. Despite all efforts, the child was declared deceased on the scene. Authorities were in attendance, and the incident is under investigation by local authorities.”

In a separate incident, the community of Jozini is in shock following the tragic death of a 14-year-old boy.

Sbonelo Magagu drowned while attempting to cross a river on his way home from school.

uMkhanyakude District Mayor Siphile Mdaka says the Grade 7 pupil was walking with a group of children when the incident happened on Monday.

"Due to the heavy rains that we have experienced in the region over the past few weeks, one of the rivers in the area was still overflowing, and Sibonelo tried to cross the river, but they were stuck in the mud, and he was swept away."

Mdaka says police were alerted immediately, and the child's body was recovered later the same day.

He says the tragedy has left the family and local community devastated.

Mdaka says the municipality is assisting with funeral arrangements.

He has urged residents to avoid crossing flooded rivers and dams, adding that there are other, safer routes.

"But also avoiding to cross on dams which are flooded with water because it's something that people would attempt to do now and again."