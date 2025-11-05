Authorities execute search, seizure against NW businessman Brown Mogotsi

The North West man is an alleged associate of Police Minister Senzo Mchunu, but Mchunu denies this, insisting he has no personal relationship with him.





Mchuni has since been placed on special leave.





Mogotsi's name has been mentioned during various testimonies at the Madlanga Commission and Parliament's ad hoc committee hearings into alleged corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system.





This week, Mogotsi said there was an attempt on his life in Vosloorus on Gauteng's East Rand.





ALSO READ: Bheki Cele says ‘Cat’ Matlala claimed he met with Mchunu





Police are investigating a case of attempted murder.





National SAPS spokesperson Athlenda Mathe says the search and seizure warrant against Mogotsi was granted by a court in Mahikeng last month.





"The team investigating the fraud, corruption and defeating the ends of justice case has also seized certain devices from him. The team met at Brown Mogotsi's lawyers' offices in Johannesburg.





"The team investigating the attempted murder case has also met with Brown Mogotsi at the same offices."





