 Authorities clamp down on fake goods in KZN
Updated | By Kubobonke Luthuli

Five suspects are behind bars as KZN police intensify their crackdown on counterfeit and illicit goods.

Their arrests form part of nationwide SAPS operations that uncovered more than 30-million-rands worth of illegal products.

Raids in KZN, Gauteng and the Western Cape led officers to more than 800 000 counterfeit items.

These include fake medicines, electronics, and tobacco products.

Police have warned that the growing trade of counterfeit goods puts consumers at risk and undermines legitimate businesses.

National SAPS spokesperson Amanda van Wyk says the suspects are facing different charges.

“Police in KZN arrested five suspects during several operations. One suspect was apprehended for contravening the Tobacco Products Control Act, while three others will face additional charges for violating the Immigration Act. In another operation, the police arrested one other suspect for the illegal possession of a gambling machine.”

