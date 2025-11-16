Authorities clamp down on fake goods in KZN
Updated | By Kubobonke Luthuli
Five suspects are behind bars as KZN police intensify their
crackdown on counterfeit and illicit goods.
Five suspects are behind bars as KZN police intensify their crackdown on counterfeit and illicit goods.
Their arrests form part of nationwide SAPS operations that uncovered more than 30-million-rands worth of illegal products.
Raids in KZN, Gauteng and the Western Cape led officers to more than 800 000 counterfeit items.
ALSO READ: 30-year sentence for KZN man who tried killing ex
These include fake medicines, electronics, and tobacco products.
Police have warned that the growing trade of counterfeit goods puts consumers at risk and undermines legitimate businesses.
National SAPS spokesperson Amanda van Wyk says the suspects are facing different charges.
“Police in KZN arrested five suspects during several operations. One suspect was apprehended for contravening the Tobacco Products Control Act, while three others will face additional charges for violating the Immigration Act. In another operation, the police arrested one other suspect for the illegal possession of a gambling machine.”
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
MORE ON ECR:
Show's Stories
-
LISTEN | Carol Ofori chats to Fehmz about 'Damn Good Food'
A powerhouse personality matched with a passion for food, travel and lif...Carol Ofori 2 days, 1 hour ago
-
PRESS PLAY: Relive your favourite Breakfast moments this week - 10 to 14 November
Beans, bombshells & floods: The week KZN gave, flooded, and solved t...East Coast Breakfast 2 days, 1 hour ago