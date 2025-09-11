Australian authorities investigate influencer over croc wrestling

In a series of videos on his Instagram, bare-chested Mike Holston, who goes by therealtarzann online, tussles with saltwater and freshwater crocodiles.

In one post, he dives into the water, emerging holding the crocodile by its throat with blood streaming from his elbow.

"He got a hold of me, but I got a hold of him," Holston says.

In another, Holston jumps off a boat and into a bushy waterway in pursuit of a crocodile, which he then wrestles.

Holston has said the videos, which have amassed millions of views, were for "educational purposes".

But the videos prompted outrage in Australia, where the maximum penalty for interfering with a saltwater crocodile is Aus$37,500 (US$24,800).

ALSO READ: Lions maul zookeeper to death at Thai safari park

The state of Queensland said Wednesday it was "actively investigating" the two videos.

"These actions are extremely dangerous and illegal, and we are actively exploring strong compliance action including fines to deter any person from this type of behaviour," its environment department said.

"Let us be clear: people should not attempt to capture freshwater or saltwater crocodiles in Queensland, unless they are trained and licensed to do so."

The state's Premier David Crisafulli also called the influencer a "goose".

Holston did not respond to requests for comment.

Australia's famously diverse flora and fauna is highly protected and attempts to interfere with it can face strict penalties.

Another US influencer sparked outrage in March after a video appeared to show her pestering a baby wombat.

And late celebrity "crocodile hunter" SteveIrwin's father, Bob Irwin, said this week people needed to respect Australia's wildlife or be deported.

NOW READ: LISTEN | Recovering Cape Vidal camper mauled by hyenas: "I fought my hardest to see my wife again"

"These posts can have disastrous consequences for both people and wildlife," Irwin said.

Government figures estimate there are between 20,000 and 30,000 saltwater crocodiles in Queensland in a vast area known as "Croc Country".

They are a protected and vulnerable species and have been known to attack humans.

Between December 1985 and April 2024, there were 34 non-fatal attacks and 14 fatal attacks by wild saltwater crocodiles in Queensland.

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)