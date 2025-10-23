Arrests made in Durban CBD shop raids

The operation, led by the SAPS, Home Affairs and eThekwini Metro Police, has been targeting businesses suspected of hiring undocumented workers and selling illegal goods.

Authorities descended on businesses on Dr Pixley KaSeme Street on Thursday morning.

Officers were seen moving through shops selling clothes, food, baby products and blankets checking workers’ documents and inspecting goods.

Several suspects were loaded into police vans.

In one shop, metro police officers uncovered tonnes of illicit cigarettes and expired food items.

It’s understood the store owner fled when authorities arrived.

A large crowd of onlookers gathered on the street outside as the operation continued.

Premier Thami Ntuli arrived on the scene a short while ago.

