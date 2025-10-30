Arrested Matlala ‘felt used’ by Mchunu, Madlanga Commission hears

A police officer, Witness C, testified on Thursday at the inquiry into alleged criminality in the criminal justice system.

Witness C said officers went to Matlala’s property in December last year to search for kidnapped businessman, Jerry Boshoga.

The witness told the commission that Matlala asked Mchunu to intervene and wanted the officers involved in the raid identified using tracking devices.

After Matlala was arrested for attempted murder, Witness C claims he felt used and unprotected, believing his support for Mchunu’s ANC presidential campaign was not being repaid.

“On the date that we arrested him, he informed us that he had sent a text message to Mr (Brown) Mogotsi, saying that he had recorded everything and that he was going to expose everything.

“He also indicated when we were with him that he was going to go to the high court to make an affidavit to expose his relationship with Minister Mchunu.”

According to the officer, Matlala claimed the trio helped him trace the identities of investigators who raided his Pretoria home in December, using so-called “grabber” technology to access SAPS information systems.

He further alleged that Matlala was advised by these officials to open false cases against the team that searched his property—accusing them of stealing luxury watches and electronics.

The commission also heard that Matlala later filed a High Court application against the officers, which was withdrawn weeks later.

Mchunu has since been placed on special leave.

