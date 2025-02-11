 Arrest made after baby found dumped in Verulam drain
Arrest made after baby found dumped in Verulam drain

Updated | By Lauren Hendricks

A woman believed to be the mother of a newborn rescued from a stormwater drain in Verulam, north of Durban, is expected to appear in court soon.

The 31-year-old was arrested on Monday. 


She faces a charges of child abandonment. 


READ: Newborn saved from Verulam stormwater drain


Private security officers were flagged down by passersby who found the baby girl on Sunday in the Verulam CBD.


They had heard cries coming from the drain and thought it was an animal in distress.


Police say the suspect was arrested at her place of residence in the Hazelmere area.


