Arrest made after baby found dumped in Verulam drain

The 31-year-old was arrested on Monday.





She faces a charges of child abandonment.





Private security officers were flagged down by passersby who found the baby girl on Sunday in the Verulam CBD.





They had heard cries coming from the drain and thought it was an animal in distress.





Police say the suspect was arrested at her place of residence in the Hazelmere area.





