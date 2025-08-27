Arguments over Nzuza cell seizure to continue in Durban court

The main trial against former eThekwini city manager Sipho Nzuza, ex-mayor Zandile Gumede and 20 others has come to a halt.

A trial-within-a-trial has been underway over whether Nzuza's cell phone was taken from him legally, and if the evidence on the device can be used by the State.

Nzuza wants that evidence excluded from the trial.

His attorney, Advocate Griffiths Madonsela, has argued that his client's phone was seized unlawfully, and without a warrant and consent.

But an officer says Nzuza handed his mobile over without objection after he was told it was being collected for the investigation.

After the former manager's arrest in 2020, the officer says he seized Nzuza's phone after finding him on a call in the holding cells of Durban Central Police Station.





He says he followed Section 22 of the Criminal Procedures Act, which allows an officer to conduct a seizure without a warrant, but with consent.

Madonsela questioned why police didn't ask his client to hand over the device when he voluntarily turned himself in, with his attorney.

He says Nzuza would have been able to obtain advice to make an informed decision.

The officer replied that he was not aware that Nzuza was carrying a phone at the time and was in a hurry to seize the exhibit.

The court heard on Tuesday that Nzuza's attorney, at the time of his arrest, intends to dispute claims that she was immediately told that the phone had been taken.



