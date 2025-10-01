 Appeal for info after man’s body found on Toti beach
Updated | By Celumusa Zulu

A public appeal has been made for help in finding the family of a man whose body was found at Pipeline Beach in Amanzimtoti.

Renegade Search and Rescue say the discovery was made on Monday afternoon. 

The man, believed to have been around 45 years old, was found wearing traditional clothing. 

The group's Dawn Gounden is urging anyone with a missing family member to contact the Amanzimtoti police station.

“Renegade Search and Rescue together with Amanzimtoti Detective Unit is humbly appealing to the public with any information pertaining to an elderly gentleman. 

"The male that has been located is dark in complexion and has a very rounded face. He has dreadlocks on his head; on his hands he has both goat skin bangles as well as traditional beads and also beads on his neck.”

