Antivenom production resumes in SA

It was paused earlier this year due to infrastructure upgrades at South Africa's only antivenom manufacturer.

The NHLS reported a nationwide shortage in March but now says production resumed two weeks ago, with the first batch of 536 units of polyvalent antivenom released.

Spokesperson Mzi Gcukumana says supply is expected to improve in the coming months.

“Polyvalent antivenom expected release is early November 2025, while Scorpion antivenom expected release is early November 2025 and Spider antivenom expected release is end of November 2025. Boomslang Antivenom expected release is end of November 2025.”

“This marks an important step in restoring the local supply for lifesaving antivenom, critical for the treatment of snakes, spider, and scorpion envenomation.”

