Anti-GBV group urges survivors to speak out after horror KZN rape

*The following story carries information about a sexual assault and may not be suitable for young or sensitive readers





Faith Action to End GBV has been commenting after a KZN man was sentenced to life behind bars for the rape and assault of his mother.





Prosecutors say the 32-year-old attacked his mother in their homestead in Nseleni near Empangeni in 2024.





He shouted at her, accusing her of talking about him to others, which she denied.





The KZN NPA says the woman later fled the home with her granddaughter and stayed with a neighbour before opening a case.





Her son was sentenced in the Ngwelezane Regional Court on Friday on charges of rape and assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm.





The group's Merrishia Singh-Naicker says family violence is common, and that mothers can sometimes be victims of abuse by their own children.





" It's often a power issue dynamic, and when a parent, like a mom, says no to the son. And in communities that I've worked with, a mom has faced this as well, where her son had asked her for money for drugs, and she just had to say, 'No, I can't do this any longer. ' In retaliation, he had done this to her as well."





In her court statement, the mother described feeling horrified and deeply violated, saying she never thought she would be harmed by her own child.





Singh-Naicker says it’s important for victims to seek help, especially when relatives cause the harm, as they often feel pain, shame, and guilt.





She urges survivors to access support even if it's from government centres.





" Many families, when it comes to sexual violence within families, keep it very hushed up and secret. So, it's easily swept under the carpet.





“Then for the moms themselves, they don't feel they have a safe space to share this, and if they do, what is the shame and the blame that they would often get, like, 'You didn't do this, or you didn't do that'. So, it's a lot of pressure on the mom as well to even break the silence."





