 Another stormy day for parts of KZN
Updated | By Kubobonke Luthuli

Some residents in KZN could be in for another stormy day on Thursday.

A Yellow Level 2 warning has been issued for the western parts of the province.

Severe thunderstorms, heavy rain, large hail and excessive lightning are expected in several areas, including uThukela, Amajuba and Harry Gwala.

In the northeast of the KZN, a Yellow Level 4 warning is in place.

The alert warns of disruptive rain that could lead to flooding of roads and settlements, potentially displacing communities.

South African Weather Service forecaster Ayanda Nsele is urging residents to avoid flooded areas where possible.

“For the north-eastern parts, we are expecting disruptive rain. It has been raining in some parts, and we're expecting more rain to come tomorrow. We are expecting the disruptive rain over parts of Zululand, Umkhanyakude, King Cetshwayo and Ilembe."

