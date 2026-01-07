Another set of remains found on KZN shoreline

Marshall Security’s Andreas Mathios says fishermen at Virginia Beach in Durban North made the grim discovery.





" They had spotted what seemed to be a body floating, just in the surf off Virginia Beach.





"Our emergency dispatch centre then dispatched the special operations team, together with other paramedic first responders, who arrived on scene.





"Then the lifesaving club, together with other members, entered the water and brought the remains of what looks like a male to the shoreline."





Mathios says it’s believed the body had been in the water for some time.





"The SAPS Search and Rescue team is also on scene, and at this stage the area has been cornered off so that they can conduct their final investigation."





It's the second body recovered from the coastal waters in KwaZulu-Natal.





On Tuesday, remains were found at Pennington Beach on the south coast, where rescuers have been searching for two people since last Thursday.





Mathios adds that the festive season has seen an unprecedented number of drownings - many of which could have been prevented.





There have been several drownings along the KZN coast over the festive season, with a number of people still reported missing.





