Another Queensburgh toxic fire ignites causing health concerns
Updated | By Lauren Hendricks
An underground toxic fire has been choking Queensburgh and other surrounding areas, southwest of Durban.
An underground toxic fire has been choking Queensburgh and other surrounding areas, southwest of Durban.
According to Ward 65 Councillor, Samantha Windvogel, the source has been confirmed as an illegal dump site on Umkhumbaan Road in Chesterville.
She says addressing the issue requires excavation of the site as the fire is burning deep underground.
Residents say they are feeling the effects of the fumes.
Meegan Peek has tried to describe the odour that has been hanging in the air.
ALSO READ: Durban dumpsite fire burns for two weeks
" I've been trying to put down what the smell actually smells like. It's a mix between a chemical smell and like a dead smell, for lack of a better term, like when you have a gecko or something that's been around for a little while and it's passed on. It's a mix of that smell that's just covering the entire area."
Patrick Lincoln says the smoke is affecting his chest.
"I've just been in to see the doctor and they've had to put me on a machine to spray into me to clear my lungs and clear my whole chest. Because of all the inhalation from the smoke, it's affecting me because I think I'm a bit high up and it's coming straight through."
Another resident says her whole family is also suffering from health issues.
"The smell burns our throats, noses and our eyes. We get terrible headaches and my children and I all suffer from asthma."
eThekwini Municipality says it's conducted inspections at the site.
It says the matter has been escalated to other City departments and added to the Environmental Compliance Committee database.
Last year, the area had a similar issue at another illegal dump at the top of a valley near Ridgeview and Chesterville, causing health issues and other problems for residents.
eThekwini says illegal dumping is a problem that persists, causing fires, environmental damage, high cleanup costs, and health risks.
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
MORE ON ECR:
Show's Stories
-
Parents’ guide to safely vetting online schools in South Africa
Before enrolling your child in an online school, verifying accreditation...Stacey & J Sbu 6 hours ago
-
Cheating husband wins court case after mistress was forced to repay ‘hidden’ R610,000
A cheating husband has won an appeal that turned the tables on his ex-gi...Stacey & J Sbu 6 hours ago