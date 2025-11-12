Another Queensburgh toxic fire ignites causing health concerns

According to Ward 65 Councillor, Samantha Windvogel, the source has been confirmed as an illegal dump site on Umkhumbaan Road in Chesterville.





She says addressing the issue requires excavation of the site as the fire is burning deep underground.





Residents say they are feeling the effects of the fumes.





Meegan Peek has tried to describe the odour that has been hanging in the air.





" I've been trying to put down what the smell actually smells like. It's a mix between a chemical smell and like a dead smell, for lack of a better term, like when you have a gecko or something that's been around for a little while and it's passed on. It's a mix of that smell that's just covering the entire area."





Patrick Lincoln says the smoke is affecting his chest.





"I've just been in to see the doctor and they've had to put me on a machine to spray into me to clear my lungs and clear my whole chest. Because of all the inhalation from the smoke, it's affecting me because I think I'm a bit high up and it's coming straight through."