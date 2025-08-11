Another MUT driver killed
Updated | By Celumusa Zulu
The Mangosuthu University of Technology is offering trauma counselling to its staff after one of its drivers was killed.
Zenzele Mqadi was gunned down in Umlazi last week while on his way to work.
MUT says the incident has sent shockwaves through the campus community, which is still mourning the loss of another driver.
Lundi Dlamini was killed in a similar attack last month.
The university says it can't disclose its plans to beef up its security due to ongoing police investigations into the murders.
"Both the incidents in question took place outside the university premises where the university does not have any security jurisdiction," says Interim Deputy Vice-Chancellor Dr Bheka Ntshangase.
"We strongly rely on SAPS to safeguard MUT staff members when they are outside MUT, just like they would for any other community member. Currently, the university has offered trauma counselling to all staff members under this directorate."
