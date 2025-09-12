Another Imbali school transport crash near crèche accident

KwaZulu Private Ambulance Service treated three of them after the driver of a minibus taxi lost control.





The group’s Craig Botha says the crash happened while a TV crew was filming the aftermath of Thursday’s accident in the area that claimed the lives of several schoolchildren.





"A taxi carrying school children to their respective schools, inexplicably lost control. Thankfully, no serious injuries or fatalities were reported. Paramedics rendered immediate medical attention to the patients."





The Road Traffic Inspectorate's Sindi Msimang says in today's collision, the driver apparently couldn't shift gears.





"When he tried to apply the brakes, the brakes failed. He then reversed until the vehicle crashed into the brick fence of one of the houses along the main road. The vehicle was suspended by Msunduzi Municipality."





