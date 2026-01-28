Another fuel price cut on the cards

“Crude oil laboured around $70 a barrel in April and May, but the price has steadily come down where it's around about the 60 to $61 mark at the moment,” says STANLIB chief economist Kevin Lings.

“So that is having an immense positive impact on the fuel price. The only bit of negative news at the moment is obviously the volatility of the R. We've seen the ran weaken against the greenback significantly over the last couple of weeks.”

Lings believes the price of petrol could be cut by 60 to 70 cents a litre.

He says diesel could go down by 50 to 55 cents a litre.

“Obviously, what that will do is just ease the pressure further on the consumer. If you look at where the petrol price was a year ago, if this type of reduction comes through, then it means that the petrol price will be down year on year, around about 7%.”

Last week, Statistics South Africa announced that consumer price inflation ticked higher in December, ending the year at 3.6% from 3.5% in November.

The change in the consumer price index (CPI) between November and December was 0.2%.

Stats SA said this left the average inflation rate for 2025 at 3.2%, the lowest rate in 21 years, when it stood at 1.4%.

The annual rate for food and non-alcoholic beverages was stable at 4,4% in December.

Fuel prices rose by 0.6% in the 12 months to December. Diesel was up by 3.7% and petrol by 0.1%.