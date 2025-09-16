Another DUT student plunges to his death

The institution says Khethelo Sibiya died after a fall at a residence near Berea Centre.





The Durban University of Technology says Sibiya, who was residing at the Hypervelocity Residence, died at the weekend.





He was into his third year of studies in Business and Information Management.





This is third reported death of a DUT student in the past two months.





Sphiwokuhle Madela, BHSc a Diagnostic Radiography student, died after falling from a building at the Steve Biko campus.





Last month, the body of Manqoba Mnyandu was found after he was reported missing.





The 21-year-old nursing student was completing his studies at the DUT's Midlands Campus.





The DUT says it is deeply saddened by the recent deaths and is urging students to make use of counselling and support services available on all its campuses.





