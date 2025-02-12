Another Durban father killed in home invasionn

The resident, who was believed to have been in his 40s, was shot in the chest at the Limpus Road property early on Wednesday morning.





The details of the break-in are not yet known.





It is understood that his wife and three children were at home.





"Paramedics quickly assessed the patient and found that a man believed to be in his forties had sustained a gunshot wound to his chest and was in a critical condition," says ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson.





READ: Family mourns Chatsworth father killed in home invasion





"Advanced Life Support paramedics worked to stabilise him on the scene however he went into a state of cardiac arrest. Paramedics attempted to resuscitate the man however his injuries were too severe, and he was declared deceased on the scene."





Police are on the scene.





The incident comes less than a week after Chatsworth father, Justin Isaiah, was shot and killed by intruders who broke into his home on Silverglen Road.





