 Another child drowning reported in KZN
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate

Another child drowning reported in KZN

Updated | By Celumusa Zulu

A child has died in an alleged drowning incident in Empangeni, in northern KwaZulu-Natal.

A child holding their hand up in a swimming pool in need of help
A child holding their hand up in a swimming pool in need of help/iStock/Hafiez Razali

It's understood the 5-year-old had been swimming at a municipal pool when the incident happened on Saturday.

In a statement, the city of uMhlathuze says the child from Ulundi was visiting family at the time.

They have confirmed that they have since met with the family of the child and that police have launched an investigation.

 READ: Bluff toddler drowns in swimming pool

It comes a day after a two-year-old died after being found by neighbours in a residential swimming pool at a home in the bluff, south of Durban.

There's been a rise in drowning incidents since the beginning of November, with five incidents reported in a single week in KZN.

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)

newswatch new banner 2

Show's Stories

© 2024 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.