Another child drowning reported in KZN
A child has died in an alleged drowning incident in Empangeni, in northern KwaZulu-Natal.
It's understood the 5-year-old had been swimming at a municipal pool when the incident happened on Saturday.
In a statement, the city of uMhlathuze says the child from Ulundi was visiting family at the time.
They have confirmed that they have since met with the family of the child and that police have launched an investigation.
It comes a day after a two-year-old died after being found by neighbours in a residential swimming pool at a home in the bluff, south of Durban.
There's been a rise in drowning incidents since the beginning of November, with five incidents reported in a single week in KZN.
