Animal Rights Day: KZN animal protection group urges public action as neglect on the rise

Wednesday marks International Animal Rights Day, which the organisation says should serve as a reminder that animals are sentient beings, deserving of care, respect, and protection.





Bronwyn Ablett, who works with the league in the Durban and Pietermaritzburg region, says they've seen a spike in cases of animal neglect in the province recently.





"Animals that have just been either left on the street or left and people phoning to say they found a stray cat or dog. People [also] don't understand that if an animal is not microchipped and it gets out of its normal surroundings and it gets lost, there's no way that we can trace that animal back to the person that owns it.





“So, it's stress for the animal and obviously stress for the person who's lost the animal."





Ablett acknowledges that not everyone can afford microchipping.





She says it's important that pets are kept in secure homes with fenced yards.





On Animal Rights Day, she's urged pet owners to follow the international Five Freedoms of Animal Welfare, which guide compassionate and humane treatment of all animals.





" Freedom from hunger and thirst, freedom from discomfort, freedom from pain, injury and disease, freedom to express their normal behaviours - in other words, they shouldn't be locked up and cooped up or chained up - and freedom from fear and distress."

Ablett adds that when people apply the Five Freedoms to the animals they care for, it gives them a better life.





