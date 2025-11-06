Angelo Agrizzi dodges jail time with plea agreement

The sentence is wholly suspended for five years following a plea deal with the state due to his poor health.





Agrizzi was charged in a R1.8 billion corruption case where he is said to have paid bribes to government officials in exchange for lucrative contracts.





Under the plea agreement, Agrizzi must fully cooperate with investigations and testify in Bosasa-related cases.





Pretoria High Court judge Papi Mosopa has warned that failure to comply will result in him being immediately put in jail.





Agrizzi and his three co-accused, former commissioner of Correctional Services Linda Mti, the department's former CFO Patrick Gillingham and former Bosasa CFO Andries van Tonder, are linked to four contracts awarded to Bosasa worth R1.8 billion.





The contracts were awarded to the controversial facilities management company between 2004 and 2007.





