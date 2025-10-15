ANC ‘yet to position itself’ on Ntuli no-confidence motion

“We have never been approached as the ANC, either by the mover of the motion, the so-called motion, nor had we had an opportunity of reflecting on that so-called motion of no confidence. So, I think it's a matter, the ANC will find time and reflect on it,” ANC provincial task team convenor Michael Mabuyakhulu told Newswatch.

He was responding to calls from the MK Party, following a letter circulating online calling for the motion.

The correspondence, addressed to the KZN legislature, claims the Premier's Office is in disarray.

Ntuli has dismissed the calls, saying that the provincial government remains stable.

Mabuyakhulu said the ANC remains committed to the Government of Provincial Unity.

“ANC is part of the GPU, and therefore, we continue to be part of the GPU. However, we are simply saying there are issues that ourselves, the ANC and the IFP, must meet and deal with them.

“The ANC will raise those issues firstly with the IFP before expressing ourselves publicly, and as soon as we have had that meeting with the IFP, we will therefore be able to share with the public what our position is.”

The DA in KZN has yet to comment.

