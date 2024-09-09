ANC will fight to regain majority in KZN, says Mbalula

A poor showing in the May general elections saw the ANC toppled by former leader Jacob Zuma's uMkhonto weSizwe Party.





The MK Party garnered 45,93% of the vote in KZN, while the ANC only managed 17,62%.





However, a coalition with the DA and IFP has seen the party remain in power at the expense of the MK Party.





Speaking to the media on Monday, Mbalula said the ANC’s national working group will decide what needs to be done for the party to win back KZN.





"We also reflected on the state of governance in the different metros, and we received feedback and a report. Now, the NWC will chart the way forward in terms of what needs to be done to consolidate and fight to ensure that the ANC comes back and retains its majority in this province, especially in the upcoming local elections.





"These are important engagements with our structures to ensure that we are able to have a way forward. The interaction is assisting us to understand the state of affairs in the province.”





