ANC suspends four councillors over Impendle governance issues
Updated | By Tsakane Mhlongo
The ANC in KZN says it has suspended the membership of four councillors in Impendle Local Municipality.
The ANC in KZN says it has suspended the membership of four councillors in Impendle Local Municipality.
The councillors who represent Wards 2, 3, 4 and 5 are accused of misconduct.
Malcolm Dlamini, Nokuvela Ngcobo, Wonderful Zibuse Dlamini and Thabani Makhaye represent Wards 2, 3, 4, and 5, respectively.
The party's Fanle Sibisi says the Provincial Task Team reached its decision on Friday, after the council elected a new mayor.
Sibisi says their suspensions are linked to ongoing governance challenges in the municipality, including unpaid staff and service delivery failures, which they believe are being fuelled by resistance to change.
"Members of the ANC voted the mayor of the ANC out of Council as a mayor, without the mandate of the ANC. While we were still dealing with that, they appointed themselves without the authority of the ANC.
ALSO READ: Impendle Municipality appoints new mayor after months-long leadership vacuum
"We were trying to rectify all those things by now having a process to appoint the mayor who had undergone all processes, including interviews by the National Executive Committee of the ANC, and that candidate who was successful was rejected by those councillors."
He says the timing of the suspensions, ahead of elections, will not deter the party from enforcing discipline.
" If people are not adhering to their oath that they took when they joined the ANC to say they'll abide by the aims and objectives of ANC to say that they are there not for material gains or for individual gains, we are bound to act on those people."
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
MORE ON ECR:
Show's Stories
-
Scam warning: Fake Aarto websites target motorists with payment traps
Fake Aarto websites are targeting motorists with traffic fine payment sc...Stacey & J Sbu an hour ago
-
How this KZN community united to slash break-ins and transform safety in their coastal village
A coastal community’s long-term teamwork and self-funded security have n...Stacey & J Sbu 2 hours ago