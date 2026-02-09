ANC suspends four councillors over Impendle governance issues

The councillors who represent Wards 2, 3, 4 and 5 are accused of misconduct.

Malcolm Dlamini, Nokuvela Ngcobo, Wonderful Zibuse Dlamini and Thabani Makhaye represent Wards 2, 3, 4, and 5, respectively.

The party's Fanle Sibisi says the Provincial Task Team reached its decision on Friday, after the council elected a new mayor.

Sibisi says their suspensions are linked to ongoing governance challenges in the municipality, including unpaid staff and service delivery failures, which they believe are being fuelled by resistance to change.

"Members of the ANC voted the mayor of the ANC out of Council as a mayor, without the mandate of the ANC. While we were still dealing with that, they appointed themselves without the authority of the ANC.

"We were trying to rectify all those things by now having a process to appoint the mayor who had undergone all processes, including interviews by the National Executive Committee of the ANC, and that candidate who was successful was rejected by those councillors."

He says the timing of the suspensions, ahead of elections, will not deter the party from enforcing discipline.

" If people are not adhering to their oath that they took when they joined the ANC to say they'll abide by the aims and objectives of ANC to say that they are there not for material gains or for individual gains, we are bound to act on those people."

