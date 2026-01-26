ANC shifting from talk to action, says Ramaphosa

He says the party is shifting decisively from talk to implementation, with a focus on changes that will improve people’s lives.



Ramaphosa delivered the closing remarks at the party's NEC Lekgotla in Boksburg last night, after he received reports from various commissions this weekend.



He said the reports clearly outline the work that must be done with clear timelines.



Ramaphosa said South Africans are demanding real action, not empty promises.



"We must also deploy caders that can fulfil the responsibility of the position that they occupy.



“We will implement mechanisms for monitoring so that our decisions in this regard are based on evidence and are not driven by factional or personal interests.

“Our focus must be on getting things done and making a real and lasting difference in the lives of our people."

