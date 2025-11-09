ANC says no step-aside for Senzo Mchunu

The ANC has rejected Mchunu's request to step aside from party duties.





Mchunu was placed on a leave of absence after President Cyril Ramaphosa established the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.





The commission is looking into claims that politicians, including Mchunu, have allegedly been interfering with police investigations.





It's after an explosive July media briefing by KZN police chief Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.





Mchunu maintains that his directive for the political killings task team to be disbanded was carefully considered.





He denies claims by Mkhwanazi that the decision was driven by detectives uncovering a criminal syndicate with alleged ties to him.





ANC spokesperson, Mahlengi Bhengu, says the National Executive Committee has discussed the circumstances surrounding Mchunu's matter.





They've decided he should continue with his organisational responsibilities while on special leave.





The party maintains that Mchunu hasn't been charged in any court of law and says it will closely monitor developments.





