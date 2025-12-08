ANC must ‘fix its mess’ as analyst warns public trust is fading fast
Updated | By Simphiwe Gumede
A political analyst believes the ANC would need to prioritise challenges around inequality and corruption to regain public trust.
The party's four-day National General Council gets underway in Johannesburg on Monday.
Thousands of members are expected to gather to evaluate the organisation's overall health, policies, and performance in government.
Analyst Imraan Buccuus says the party's been grappling with internal issues and declining electoral support.
“ Thirty years into liberation, and the ANC lost its majority at the last election. So, I think issues of reform, renewal, issues of addressing discipline, ethics, misconduct within the party are all likely to feature very prominently."
Buccuus believes the stability of the GNU depends on unity within the party.
" We are seeing contradictory public statements. We are seeing a GNU that is not ideologically aligned over a whole range of issues - foreign policy issues, domestic issues, issues in terms of South Africa - US relations."
