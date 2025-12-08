ANC KZN urges NGC to tackle SA’s service delivery crisis

The week-long meeting got underway at the Birchwood Conference Centre in Gauteng on Monday.





Party president Cyril Ramaphosa will address delegates on the opening day.





ANC provincial coordinator Mike Mabuyakhulu says the KZN delegation views the NGC as one of the most important political schools of the ANC.





However, he says ordinary people are bearing the brunt of government failures at the local level.





He says water shortages remain one of the most urgent challenges facing communities, and the NGC must discuss a variety of issues.





"Amongst other things, they should also deal with how we ensure that there is a proper funding model for municipalities, and enable municipalities to become the cold face of government, at a local level, to be able to deliver services to our people.





"We're also simply saying that, we must deal with the issue of the membership and for the first time, it is important that this general council must be with the crisis that is facing the National Democratic Revolution in the main, we know the decision of the South African Communist Party, and we hope that the ANC will be able to categorise this position."





