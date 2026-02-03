ANC KZN to push stricter governance rules for GPU coalition

The party's provincial coordinator, Mike Mabuyakhulu, says recent developments within the coalition, including the NFP's withdrawal, have exposed weaknesses in how partners operate and make decisions.





He says all GPU partners will be required to formally adopt a binding governance framework.





He says this is to prevent personal agendas, ensure accountability and protect service delivery.





Mabuyakhulu spoke at a media briefing in Durban on Tuesday after a meeting of the ANC’s provincial task team on Monday.





"The ANC believes that the GPU remains strong and resilient. Following our engagements with the NFP, including those which predate the stated withdrawal, we remain convinced that all GPU partners view the arrangement as the best means to serve our people post the 2024 election outcomes.





"Our objective is to ensure that the provincial government’s programme of action is dictated by superior logic and a commitment to a national democratic society, rather than political grandstanding and cheap political point scoring."





