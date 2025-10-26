ANC KZN not satisfied with Mlaba murder sentencing

The party has welcomed the sentencing of hitman Nhlanhla Hlongwa, who was handed 15 years in prison by the Camperdown Regional Court on Friday.

After his arrest last year, Hlongwa admitted in court that he had taken part in the plot, pleading guilty to his role in the 2021 murder.

Court proceedings revealed that Zibuse’s murder was carefully planned, with meetings held to arrange firearms and a promised payment of R130 000 for the hit.

Zibuse’s cousin, 63-year-old Mzamo Mlaba, has been identified as the alleged mastermind.

Mlaba faces charges for the murders of both Zibuse and hitman Mncedisi Gwala who was identified as one of Zibuse's shooters.

Another hitman, Fortune Dlamini, told the court that Mlaba also paid R10 000 for each gun used and ordered Gwala’s murder to destroy evidence after police collected DNA at Zibuse’s murder scene.

Dlamini has since been sentenced to 18 years in prison after pleading guilty.

Hlongwa said he received only R1 000, which he used to buy clothes.

He added that Mlaba misled them, claiming Zibuse was a “normal person” and not a politician.

ANC Provincial Spokesperson Fanele Sibisi says the sentencing brings closure but also reopens deep wounds.

