ANC: KZN name change must follow constitutional process
Updated | By Tsakane Mhlongo
The ANC in KZN says any proposal to change the province's name would need to submit to a constitutional and legal process.
The ANC in KZN says any proposal to change the province's name would need to submit to a constitutional and legal process.
It's been a talking point since Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini suggested Natal be dropped from the province's name.
The IFP voiced its support for the idea describing it as timely and rooted in history.
The party says the current name is a compromise that doesn't fully reflect the significance of the Zulu Kingdom.
Meanwhile the ANC's provincial coordinator Mike Mabuyakhulu says the party doesn't have an issue with the current name.
READ: Zulu king calls for KwaZulu-Natal name change
He says the focus should rather be on what unites the people of KZN. Mabuyakhulu was speaking yesterday after a provincial task team meeting.
"Anyone who seeks to put the debate on the table will have to be immersed themselves with the constitutional processes and the legal processes because it is not a process that can be determined by anybody.
"By deciding that I want to change the name and the ANC will actually engage in that process at that time, if ever that process does come.
"Also, the name was also an outcome of a consensus."
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
More on ECR
Show's Stories
-
World Cancer Day: How Vera Nagtegaal turned personal hardship into purpose-led success
Vouch CEO and breast cancer survivor Vera Nagtegaal’s story is one of re...Carol Ofori 18 minutes ago
-
NASA is heading back to the moon
NASA is going back to the moon, but we shouldn’t expect a landing yet.East Coast Breakfast an hour ago