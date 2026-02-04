ANC: KZN name change must follow constitutional process

It's been a talking point since Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini suggested Natal be dropped from the province's name.





The IFP voiced its support for the idea describing it as timely and rooted in history.





The party says the current name is a compromise that doesn't fully reflect the significance of the Zulu Kingdom.





Meanwhile the ANC's provincial coordinator Mike Mabuyakhulu says the party doesn't have an issue with the current name.





READ: Zulu king calls for KwaZulu-Natal name change





He says the focus should rather be on what unites the people of KZN. Mabuyakhulu was speaking yesterday after a provincial task team meeting.





"Anyone who seeks to put the debate on the table will have to be immersed themselves with the constitutional processes and the legal processes because it is not a process that can be determined by anybody.





"By deciding that I want to change the name and the ANC will actually engage in that process at that time, if ever that process does come.





"Also, the name was also an outcome of a consensus."





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)