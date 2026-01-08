ANC KZN insists GPU remains stable despite NFP withdrawal

The ANC says it remains confident in the stability of the coalition, despite the NFP instructing Mbali Shinga to resign as a Member of the Executive Council.





The NFP announced on Wednesday that it's withdrawn from the coalition with immediate effect, and directed its only representative in the legislature, Social Development MEC, Mbali Shinga, to resign.





The ANC says it notes these decisions and wants to engage the NFP, particularly on the broader implications of the move.





It's KZN coordinator, Mike Mabuyakhulu, who appealed to the party to take its coalition partners into confidence.





In a statement, he says they want to dispel the false notion that the NFP's departure automatically collapses the GPU.





He highlighted the failed motion of no confidence against the premier in the KZN Legislature last month.





Mabuyakhulu says if Shinga steps down as an MEC, the coalition would comprise 40 members, and other parties would not enjoy the required majority of 41 members or more to collapse the provincial government.





"With the alleged withdrawal of the NFP from the GPU and the call for the resignation of MEC Shinga, the leading coalition of the ANC, the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) and the Democratic Alliance (DA) would stand at 40 members, meaning that the other parties would not enjoy the required majority 41 or more of its members to collapse the provincial government. Therefore, the GPU remains in place and committed to serving the people of KwaZulu-Natal."





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)