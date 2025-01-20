ANC in KZN's fate announced on Monday

The Provincial Executive Committees are facing possible disbandment after losing big in last year's general elections.They were summoned to meet the party's National Working Committee in November last year to account for their performance.A report by the NWC was debated by members of the ANC's National Executive Committee in Boksburg over the last two days.The party's spokesperson, Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri, says the NEC has to be balanced when deciding whether to dissolve or strengthen the structures in both provinces.





READ:Analyst: Chaos looms if ANC disbands KZN, Gauteng leadership



She says there were other factors taken into consideration, such as whether there were strong political strategies in place and functional branches:



"The situation that has to do with Kwazulu Natal, state of the province there, politically, organisationally and that of Gauteng are different.



We dont havea report that suggests as disbandment's have produced a negative trend consistently.



We also do not have a report that suggests reinforcements have produced either a positive or negative trend. So we have to be very balanced."





