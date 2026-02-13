ANC backs Ramaphosa’s SONA, opposition divided

President Cyril Ramaphosa promised to establish and chair a national water committee to address the supply crisis in parts of the country.

The ANC's First Deputy Secretary-General Nomvula Mokonyane says it's a significant step.





ALSO READ: EFF, MKP say SONA ‘more of the same’





" It's a major breakthrough. I'm saying it as a former minister. This has been a big stumbling block where water grants on infrastructure were used for other issues. Private developers have to now invest on bulk infrastructure. One of the issues around Midrand and the Waterfall, none of those developers had invested on building bulk infrastructure."





Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has welcomed the deployment of soldiers to support law enforcement operations in gang crime hotspots, a move which EFF leader Julius Malema said doesn’t come a moment too soon.





ALSO READ: Ramaphosa unveils National Water Crisis Committee, R156bn boost to tackle water woes





" I appreciated the intervention by the army in the areas where gangsterism has taken over the streets of our townships, and that is a confirmation that the South African police services have dismally failed. The president is just scared to say they've lost confidence in the South African Police Services, hence the army. We are happy that the army is coming. We're going to restore law and order."





Build One SA leader Mmusi Maimane felt the president's speech was filled with recycled commitments and vague promises.





" He touched on everything as per usual with limited timelines. He didn't demonstrate to South Africa that there needed to be bold decisions - i.e halving the executive, increasing the past mark, he's made a promise on more police instead of delivering on that promise this year, he is sending the army."





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)