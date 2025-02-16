Analyst urges MK Party to prioritize policy development

Siphamandla Zondi says that while the party’s performed well in its first year, it has struggled to maintain its structure and communicate its policies effectively.





The MKP’s internal disputes have been making headlines recently.





The latest controversy saw party leader Jacob Zuma calling on his daughter and MP Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla to apologise for a scathing social media rant against secretary-general Floyd Shivambu.





Zondi who is with the University of Johannesburg says while some conflict is to be expected - the MK Party should focus on strengthening its policies and long-term strategy.





"They just have to make sure that they be very crisp about what ideas are they putting across and convince people that this is what they stand for. Emotions are okay.





"They are part of politics, but don't overplay them. Instead, put motions on track. Proposals, ideas, policies. Show that you can better policies," says Zondi.





"Perhaps they have to establish some sort of a policy unit internally that must prepare all these. Policy position, both for the party leader in parliament, for the chief whip and for the spokesperson and everybody else."



