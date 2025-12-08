Analyst says system failed Witness D

Marius van der Merwe, who testified as "Witness D" at the Madlanga Commission was gunned down outside his Brakpan home on Friday night.The security professional implicated suspended Ekurhuleni deputy metro police chief - Julius Mkhwanazi - and private security personnel in violent crimes, including robbery, torture, and murder.Mike Bolhuis, a specialist investigator from Specialised Security Services, feels the system's failing those who expose corruption and violent crime:"The only way to fix it properly is to make sure that any information that is of such value that a person giving that information's life is in danger or family, must be kept extremely private and confidential.“If the information is of such that they would know for a fact that this person could be killed or others because of this information, like in this case."Bolhius adds that witness confidentiality needs to be enforced."The Justice and Constitutional Development Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi said it was deeply troubling his identity was revealed by members of the public and media.“That is a huge problem. It would be important to address the media and to get the media to take responsibility and not only that, to be responsible ahead of all the other testimonies that they might pick up or get information of."He believes van der Merwe's testimony holds clues for investigators probing his assassination:"There's a lot of information already given that would stand because it's all recorded.“It's on video, it's all there. So the information that van der Merwe gave is not lost what was presented by him.“There's other people involved as well. All of them must be brought in."





