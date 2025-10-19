Analyst questions Mchunu’s reasons for disbanding PKTT

It's been alleged Mchunu was pressured into ordering the team's disbandment because of its investigation into a criminal syndicate with alleged links to him.





But the minister has denied this and told the Parliament's Ad Hoc Committee that complaints about the team and budgetary constraints informed the decision.





Speaking to the SABC, analyst Ongama Mtimka argued that Mchunu’s explanations are contradictory.





" On one level, he is opposed to the political killings task team, but he's open to the idea of a specialised team. Politicians are not able to raise money personally for their own campaigns. They have to rely on patronage. Now, the patronage networks compel them to act in ways which sometimes are not in the best interest of the administration."





ALSO READ: Mchunu accuses Masemola of withholding key info from Parliament





The Activists and Citizens Forum has called for a probe into claims that President Cyril Ramaphosa approved the team's disbandment.





In his testimony this week, Mchunu said Ramaphosa was briefed and supported the decision.





" If that is true, then Ramaphosa is also guilty of agreeing with unconstitutional decisions. Members of Parliament must get to the bottom of this matter," says the forum’s spokesperson Dennis Bloem.





