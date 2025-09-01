Analyst: Ipid should probe Mkhwanazi claims

In a July press conference, Mkhwanazi alleged that organised crime groups have infiltrated the criminal justice system, including the SAPS and accused suspended Police Minister Senzo Mchunu of political interference.

In response, President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry to look into the claims.

"Ipid could have been given the task or a mandate to deal with this, because remember, they fall under the auspices of the police," says Durban-based legal expert Sunil Singh.



ALSO READ: Top Justice officials suspended for Madlanga Commission delay

"In any event, Ipid is an independent regulatory body and they should have been given the opportunity to investigate these matters and obviously establish exactly who's responsible and who's not responsible."

Meanwhile, a new date for the start of the commission is expected soon after the initial commencement had to be pushed back due to infrastructure procurement delays.





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)