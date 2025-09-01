Analyst: Ipid should probe Mkhwanazi claims
Updated | By Celumusa Zulu
A legal analyst believesthe Independent Police Investigative Directorate should probe corruption claims made by KZN police chief Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, and not a judicial commission of inquiry.
In a July press conference, Mkhwanazi alleged that organised crime groups have infiltrated the criminal justice system, including the SAPS and accused suspended Police Minister Senzo Mchunu of political interference.
In response, President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry to look into the claims.
"Ipid could have been given the task or a mandate to deal with this, because remember, they fall under the auspices of the police," says Durban-based legal expert Sunil Singh.
"In any event, Ipid is an independent regulatory body and they should have been given the opportunity to investigate these matters and obviously establish exactly who's responsible and who's not responsible."
Meanwhile, a new date for the start of the commission is expected soon after the initial commencement had to be pushed back due to infrastructure procurement delays.
