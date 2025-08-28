 Amber Lee Hughes found guilty of rape, murder of Nada-Jane
Amber Lee Hughes found guilty of rape, murder of Nada-Jane

Updated | By Bulletin

A former Johannesburg pre-school teacher has been convicted of raping and killing her partner's young daughter.

The South Gauteng High Court has found that Amber Lee Hughes sexually assaulted four-year-old Nada-Jane Challita before drowning her in the bathtub in January 2023.


Hughes had been looking after Nada-Jane at the child's Glenvista home while her father, Elie, was away.


The trial heard the couple had frequent arguments. 


Hughes changed her plea on the murder charge to guilty recently, but denied raping the girl.


