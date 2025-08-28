Amber Lee Hughes found guilty of rape, murder of Nada-Jane

The South Gauteng High Court has found that Amber Lee Hughes sexually assaulted four-year-old Nada-Jane Challita before drowning her in the bathtub in January 2023.





Hughes had been looking after Nada-Jane at the child's Glenvista home while her father, Elie, was away.





The trial heard the couple had frequent arguments.





Hughes changed her plea on the murder charge to guilty recently, but denied raping the girl.





