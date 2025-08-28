Amber Lee Hughes found guilty of rape, murder of Nada-Jane
Updated | By Bulletin
A former Johannesburg pre-school teacher has been convicted of raping and killing her partner's young daughter.
A former Johannesburg pre-school teacher has been convicted of raping and killing her partner's young daughter.
The South Gauteng High Court has found that Amber Lee Hughes sexually assaulted four-year-old Nada-Jane Challita before drowning her in the bathtub in January 2023.
Hughes had been looking after Nada-Jane at the child's Glenvista home while her father, Elie, was away.
READ: Arguments over Nzuza cell seizure to continue in Durban court
The trial heard the couple had frequent arguments.
Hughes changed her plea on the murder charge to guilty recently, but denied raping the girl.
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
MORE ON ECR:
Show's Stories
-
Is this the greatest political troll ever? Barack Obama just got “LinkedIn’d” by Trump
Awkwaaard… Barack Obama’s LinkedIn just got hijacked by Trump’s faceEast Coast Breakfast 7 hours ago
-
LISTEN: The first week of September with Stacey and J Sbu
Did you miss some of the iconic on-air moments Stacey and J Sbu shared t...Stacey & J Sbu 8 hours ago