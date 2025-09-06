Ambassador Mninwa Mahlangu to be laid to rest in Mpumalanga

Ambassador Mahlangu, who passed away at the age of 72 while serving in Nairobi, has been honoured with a Special Official Funeral Category 2 by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

As a mark of respect, the national flag has been ordered to fly at half-mast across the country until the evening of his burial.

Mahlangu was a seasoned politician, diplomat, and liberation activist who played a pivotal role in shaping South Africa’s democratic order.

He was part of the generation of leaders who participated in the drafting of the 1996 Constitution, and later served as Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP).

Deputy President Paul Mashatile is expected to deliver the official eulogy, paying tribute to Mahlangu’s decades-long contribution to the country’s political and diplomatic life.

In a statement, the Presidency described him as “a committed public servant and dedicated diplomat who embodied the values of the democratic South Africa.”

Mahlangu’s death has been mourned both at home and abroad, with Kenyan leaders and South Africa’s diplomatic community remembering him as a bridge-builder who strengthened relations between Pretoria and Nairobi.

He is survived by his family, who will join government officials, political leaders, and international representatives in celebrating his life and legacy.