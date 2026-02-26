AmaZulu King pledges support for renaming of KZN

King Misuzulu arrived at the Woodburn Stadium in Pietermaritzburg on Thursday, where he officially opened the provincial legislature with his queens and members of the royal household.





Zulu regiments, oMama and maidens announced his entrance with hymns, which also signalled the start of the ceremonial proceedings.





The monarch was received by KZN Legislature Speaker Nontembeko Boyce and Premier Thami Ntuli before a SAPS guard of honour saluted the king.





Boyce said King Misuzulu's address will guide MPLs as they begin the third session of the seventh administration.





In his opening speech, King Misuzulu said dropping the name Natal would restore the identity, dignity and history of the Zulu nation.





He argued the move would still honour the past.





"I am making a call to this province for a new so-called name 'KwaZulu' and take the name Natal away."





He says the move is long overdue.





The monarch's acknowledged the issue has sparked debate, but has urged unity in rejecting what he calls a colonial legacy.





" The West does have this tendency of using these fancy words like discover. How do you discover something when people were already living there? My brothers and sisters, we are doing this in order for us to create a better future for ourselves, it is important that we honour the past."