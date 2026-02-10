LISTEN: ‘Amazing and horrifying’ - Woman survives plunge down Oribi Gorge

KwaZulu Private Ambulance Service medics were called to the scene on Oribi Gorge Road on the south coast on Monday.

Spokesperson Craig Botha says they found the driver on the roadside with police.

“While they were stabilising her, though, she started explaining to them her story and what happened, and that was the most horrifying and yet amazing story.

“Our paramedics on scene had heard she had lost control of the vehicle after what she presumed was a blowout, and that her vehicle went careening off the cliff, and she just plummeted down the cliff.

“She had to battle to kick the window out and then her treacherous journey back up the cliff because nobody knew where she was. Nobody would obviously see.”

Botha says she climbed back up the cliff and was found by police who were patrolling the area.

She sustained fractures to her spine, chest and limbs.

“The fact that she was able to actually climb out of the vehicle, having sustained broken bones, and then still climb her way up to the top is an absolutely amazing feat and something that you would only expect to really see in the movies,” says Botha.

“It's not every day that something like this happens, and she is so lucky that she was able to not sustain critical injuries and be trapped down there.”