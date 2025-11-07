Amanzimtoti, Chatsworth residents lose patience as water outages drag on

The two areas in the south of Durban have been experiencing water outages for several days.





In Chatsworth, residents say they have had it with recurring supply shortages.





They are calling for long-term infrastructure upgrades -- not temporary patch-ups.





Local Selvan Naidoo is affected and says it's an endless cycle.





"We don't have a Jojo tank, and we have to stockpile water, and then we don't see the water tanker at all in the area."





Further south in Amanzimtoti, some residents of Athlone Park say they haven't seen a drop in almost two weeks.





Ward Councillor André Beetge says a series of failures along the supply line has caused repeated outages.





" We have already made inquiries towards the repairers of both the pump at the reservoir, as well as a progress report on the pump at Prospecton.





"We are told that they're also looking at mitigating circumstances to see whether they can get water in the meantime by changing some of the valves to increase the flow from Prospecton to Athlone Park."





He says it's been one problem after another - from air in the system, to a pump failure at Prospect, and then another at the Athlone Park reservoir.





Local General Practitioner, Dr Taryn Brown, says the situation is now creating serious hygiene risks.





" Just from a hygiene point of view, washing your hands and flushing your toilet, it's just really very basic to prevent the spread of disease, and without having access to proper running clean water just increases that risk of spreading infections."





A request for comment has been sent to eThekwini Municipality.





But the city has previously said construction of the 24-kilometre Southern Aqueduct is already underway.





It says the pipeline will provide relief to downstream areas, including Chatsworth and Shallcross.

