Alleged killer of DA chief whip denied bail by Howick court
Updated | By Kubobonke Luthuli
A traditional leader accused of the murder of DA councillor Nhlalayenza Ndlovu has been denied bail by the Howick Magistrate’s Court.
Ndlovu was gunned down at his home in Mpophomeni in 2023.
He was the chief whip at the Umngeni Municipal Council at the time.
Ndlovu had reportedly urged locals to stop making electricity payments to a local extortion ring.
Inkosi Simphiwe Zuma is accused of ordering the assassination.
Zuma is also linked to two other killings.
The DA's provincial leader Francois Rodgers says they welcome the court's decision to keep Zuma behind bars.
“We would like to hope that the court can now hear all the evidence and justice is brought about, particularly for the family of Nhlalayenza.”
