All-Women KZN roadblock nets drunk drivers, wanted suspects

They were arrested during a multi-disciplinary roadblock led by an all-women team in Isipingo, south of Durban, yesterday.

It was part of the Department's Women’s Day celebrations.

MEC Siboniso Duma says over 800 vehicles were stopped.

Duma, who commended the team, says almost 150 motorists were charged for various offences.

He highlighted that accidents in the last two weeks have claimed over 29 lives on KZN's roads.

"Almost all those accidents that took place, the preliminary result are not showing us the good result in terms of those who are driving was not responsible. But it's something that we want to wish all the condolences. We probably visit almost all the families."

At the same time, a man has been killed in a crash on the R617 just before Boston, in the KZN midlands.

It's understood his vehicle collided head-on with another last night.

Midlands EMS paramedics say when they arrived, they found both drivers entrapped in their vehicles.

One was declared dead at the scene, while the second sustained critical injuries.