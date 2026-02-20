All but one category of contact crimes record declines in KZN

South Africa’s crime statistics for the third quarter of the 2025/26 financial year were released on Friday afternoon.

KZN’s murder rate dropped by 7.5 percent.

It's a decrease of roughly 5,000 cases year-on-year.

There were also declines in attempted murder, assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm, common assault and robbery.

But, cases of rape and attempted sexual offences rose during the last three months of last year.

Reported rapes increased by 16 cases to 2,299.

The highest number of rape cases in the country was recorded at Inanda police station.

Three other KZN stations also ranked among the highest nationally for reported rape cases.

They include Plessislaer, which registered the third most number of incidents. It's immediately followed by Umlazi, while Ntuzuma is tenth.

For contact crimes overall, Inanda and Plessislaer ranked second and third nationally.