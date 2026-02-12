All eyes on Ramaphosa as he delivers second SONA under GNU
Updated | By Anastasi Mokgobu
As the sun rose over Cape Town on Thursday morning, final preparations were underway at City Hall, where President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver his State of the Nation Address.
Ramaphosa will outline his priorities for 2026 before a joint sitting of Parliament and the country on Thursday evening.
This will be the president's second SONA under the Government of National Unity.
Ramaphosa is expected to highlight key achievements of the 18-month-old GNU, which has faced a series of challenges since its formation in June 2024.
ALSO READ:SONA happening during significant democratic milestone, says Didiza
Its biggest test came when it failed to pass the national budget on two occasions, in February and March last year, a first in South Africa's democratic history.
Signs of improvement emerged recently at a two-day cabinet lekgotla.
Discussions were marked differently from the GNU's first Lekgotla, signalling a more stable and constructive working relationship.
Ramaphosa is also expected to outline key interventions for the upcoming financial year, focusing on South Africa's domestic priorities as well as its continental and international relations.
