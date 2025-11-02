All eyes on Proteas Women in Sunday’s World Cup final





KZN and Dolphins cricket CEO Heinrich Strydom says the team's game has been impressive for a few years.

“They have reached multiple playoff matches in various tournaments. I think there's a group of individual players as well that if you pick World XI, they might be in those teams as well.”

He says the profile of women's cricket is rising, even on a local level.

“We have got a big development programme going. Our pipeline is certainly going along nicely [for the] under 13 girls, under 16 girls and under 19 girls.

“Then [there’s] also our professional ladies’ teams. They won the first 50-over [format] competition a few years ago, and they have certainly been consistent in those top two, top three rankings in every format that they have played.”

Here is what Laura Wolvaardt, the captain of the Proteas, had to say during the pre-match press conference.

“It's going be a very tough game. I think, you know, with the whole crowd behind India, probably a sold-out stadium can be a very exciting opportunity. But at the same time, I think it puts a lot of pressure on them as well. They have the whole country behind them and are sort of expected to win, I guess.

“It sorts of plays in our favour hopefully. We're very excited for the game. They're a very good side. We are [going to] have to play some really good cricket to beat them, but we are really excited for the opportunity.”

The match gets underway at 11h30 this morning - our time.

