All Durban beaches open as city gears up for tourism surge

He says they have put the disruptions that were caused by flood-damaged infrastructure behind them.

Xaba launched the City's festive season state of readiness on the beachfront on Friday.

He has promised an uninterrupted water supply this summer.

The mayor says all 23 bathing beaches are also open and safe, as major infrastructure upgrades are now complete.

“ Since the 2022 floods, we have worked diligently to repair and upgrade sewer infrastructure, particularly systems affecting our coastline. We continue to monitor beach quality through weekly testing, and we're confident that this progress puts us on the path towards achieving a blue flag status.”

The city is also expecting a surge in tourism, with over a million visitors projected this season.