All Durban beaches open as city gears up for tourism surge
Updated | By Gcinokuhle Malinga
eThekwini mayor Cyril
Xaba says Durban is entering the festive season with stable water services for
the first time in five years.
He says they have put the disruptions that were caused by flood-damaged infrastructure behind them.
Xaba launched the City's festive season state of readiness on the beachfront on Friday.
He has promised an uninterrupted water supply this summer.
The mayor says all 23 bathing beaches are also open and safe, as major infrastructure upgrades are now complete.
ALSO READ: Water at Durban beaches to undergo weekly testing ahead of holiday season
“ Since the 2022 floods, we have worked diligently to repair and upgrade sewer infrastructure, particularly systems affecting our coastline. We continue to monitor beach quality through weekly testing, and we're confident that this progress puts us on the path towards achieving a blue flag status.”
The city is also expecting a surge in tourism, with over a million visitors projected this season.
eThekwini Mayor Cyril Xaba is about to launch the City’s 2025 festive season readiness plan as Durban gears up for the summer holidays. The City plans to rope in more lifeguards on the beaches, boost safety and a brighter,cleaner beachfront for locals and tourist. @Logic_Malinga pic.twitter.com/MFrLaeGwQ5— ECR_Newswatch (@ECR_Newswatch) December 5, 2025
